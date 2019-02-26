Overwhelming response to essay contest

More than 650 essays came in from students from 66 schools for the essay contest conducted by The Hindu in association with Nanneri Kazhagam to celebrate World Mother Language Day.

Students from schools across Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts took part in the competition. The essays were scrutinised for language, ideas, creativity, relevance and presentation.

Hundred essays were finalised for prizes, from which the top five were given prizes at function held on Sunday at the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of Nanneri Kazhagam Iakako.Subramaniam spoke on how the association had strengthened over the past four years and established a connect with the young generation.

Writer Bava Chelladurai shared his life experiences with the gathering at the function. He was happy that nearly 75 % of the winners were girls. Emphasising the need to uplift the underprivileged, he said that instead of the rich, the protagonist of any writer’s work was a person who led a simple life with good attitude and upholding morality.

The first prize in the essay contest went to M. Kumudhini from Thambu Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the second and third spots were bagged by A. Sundharavalli from Sachidanandha Jothi Nikethan and S. Swetha from Venkatalakshmi Matriculation Higher Secondary School respectively.

A. Pranav from Adwaith Matriculation Higher Secondary School and M.V. Yoga Shri from Venkatalakshmi Higher Secondary School were the special prize winners.

