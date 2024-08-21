ADVERTISEMENT

Overnight downpour causes inundation of houses in Tiruppur

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Houses remain flooded at Palavanchipalayam in Tiruppur city. | Photo Credit: SPL

Many houses in Tiruppur town and surroundings were inundated late on Tuesday night following over two hours of continuous rain.

Residents of Palavanchipalayam and Kulathupalayam , particularly children and the elderly, were stranded as the water continued to stagnate during the morning hours. They had to sped time standing in knee-deep water.

There was no sign of water receding till the morning hours of Wednesday, and the day-to-day activities were affected.

Residents feared outbreak of epidemic, calling upon the civic body to fumigate the area and clear the drainages of plastic wastes to prevent clogging.

Residents hoped the government will construct houses for those who had lost their belongings and dwellings.

