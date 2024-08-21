Overnight downpour causes inundation of houses in Tiruppur

Many houses in Tiruppur town and surroundings were inundated late on Tuesday night following over two hours of continuous rain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of Palavanchipalayam and Kulathupalayam , particularly children and the elderly, were stranded as the water continued to stagnate during the morning hours. They had to sped time standing in knee-deep water.

There was no sign of water receding till the morning hours of Wednesday, and the day-to-day activities were affected.

Residents feared outbreak of epidemic, calling upon the civic body to fumigate the area and clear the drainages of plastic wastes to prevent clogging.

Residents hoped the government will construct houses for those who had lost their belongings and dwellings.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.