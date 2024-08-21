GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Overnight downpour causes inundation of houses in Tiruppur

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Houses remain flooded at Palavanchipalayam in Tiruppur city.

Houses remain flooded at Palavanchipalayam in Tiruppur city. | Photo Credit: SPL

Many houses in Tiruppur town and surroundings were inundated late on Tuesday night following over two hours of continuous rain.

Residents of Palavanchipalayam and Kulathupalayam , particularly children and the elderly, were stranded as the water continued to stagnate during the morning hours. They had to sped time standing in knee-deep water.

There was no sign of water receding till the morning hours of Wednesday, and the day-to-day activities were affected.

Residents feared outbreak of epidemic, calling upon the civic body to fumigate the area and clear the drainages of plastic wastes to prevent clogging.

Residents hoped the government will construct houses for those who had lost their belongings and dwellings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.