Overloading in trucks to attract case against owners too: Coimbatore City Police

April 21, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police will register cases against owners of trucks, besides booking drivers, if vehicles belonging to them are found carrying goods or minerals beyond the permitted levels.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) has booked the owner of a truck, after negligent driving by its driver claimed the life of a pregnant woman on Coimbatore – Palakkad Road on Monday.

According to the police, M. Mohanapriya (29), a resident of Udayampalayam at Thambampatti in Salem district, died after the two-wheeler, which she rode pillion, was knocked down from behind by a truck at the Kovaipudur junction on Coimbatore – Palakkad Road around 8.15 a.m. on Monday.

The truck, with S. Balamuralikrishna (36) of Madampatti near Coimbatore at the wheel, ran over the woman’s left thigh and dragged the woman for about 15 feet. The woman was admitted to a private hospital where she died after two hours. The woman’s husband Manoj Kumar also suffered injuries in the accident.

The police said the lorry was carrying blue metal beyond its capacity. The TIW initially registered a case against truck driver Balamuralikrishna and later booked the truck’s owner Rajamani.

Following the accident, the police convened a meeting of the operators and supervisors of trucks and tankers operating in the city. They were cautioned to avoid overloading, speeding, negligent driving, violation of one-way rule and driving under the influence of alcohol.

A senior police officer said City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan directed the traffic police to strictly check whether trucks they stopped at checkpoints carried goods beyond the capacity.