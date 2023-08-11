Overloaded autorickshaws put students’ lives at risk in Erode

August 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - ERODE

Autorickshaws carrying students beyond the permitted limit, a student sitting near the driver’s seat, and school and lunch bags hanging outside the vehicle is a common sight as the safety of school students continues to be at risk in Erode.

Though rules allow autorickshaws to carry a maximum of five children up to the age of 14 years, most of the autorickshaws that transport students violate the rule.

Jam-packed autorickshaws carrying six to 10 children are common. Also, bags are hung to the hooks at the side of the vehicle that cause inconvenience to other road users. Though the number of autorickshaws transporting students have been replaced by vans, autorickshaws continue to be a preferred mode for parents whose houses were located in small and narrow streets.

“The driver sharing his seat with a student shows how the rules are blatantly violated,” said V. Shanmugam, a road user at Kollampalayam.

Parents say that autorickshaws are the only affordable mode of transportation available for them. “Though crowded autos are a concern, our children are safely transported,” said M. Vanitha of Kallukadaimedu. She said that it is common that autos transport 10 students as transporting six students would not be cost-effective for the driver.

Though awareness programmes are conducted by the Regional Transport Department office, violation continues.

