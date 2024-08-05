Overhead tank operators in Krishnagiri demand wage hike

Overhead tank (OHT) operators staged a sit in protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Monday demanding wage hike and job regularisation.

According to the operators, who staff the water distribution of residential areas in various local body jurisdictions, their honorary wage of ₹250 has remained unchanged for over 15 years. The wages did not commensurate with their job profile that necessitated their presence at all times entailing filling up of tankers, redistribution of water to all households. With rising costs of living, the pay has remained insulated from inflationary pressures for the last 15 years. The protesters petitioned the administration calling for wage revision and also demanded that the OHT operators be given permanent jobs.

