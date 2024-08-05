GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Overhead tank operators in Krishnagiri demand wage hike

Published - August 05, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Overhead tank operators staging a protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on August 5, 2024.

Overhead tank operators staging a protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Overhead tank (OHT) operators staged a sit in protest at the Krishnagiri Collectorate on Monday demanding wage hike and job regularisation.

According to the operators, who staff the water distribution of residential areas in various local body jurisdictions, their honorary wage of ₹250 has remained unchanged for over 15 years. The wages did not commensurate with their job profile that necessitated their presence at all times entailing filling up of tankers, redistribution of water to all households. With rising costs of living, the pay has remained insulated from inflationary pressures for the last 15 years. The protesters petitioned the administration calling for wage revision and also demanded that the OHT operators be given permanent jobs.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.