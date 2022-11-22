Overflowing sewage removed following residents’ protest in Erode

November 22, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

Residents of Marapalam and Jeevanandam Street in Ward 43 staged a road roko against stagnant sewage on the road here on Tuesday.

Over 120 families have been residing in the streets for many years and the Perumpallam Canal is passing through their area. Due to recent rain, movement of water on the canal was disrupted due to clogging and water entered the roads in residential areas causing inconvenience to the people. Residents said that children and elderly people face difficulty while crossing the stagnant sewage and despite many representations, no action has been taken so far.

They blocked the Marapalam Naal Road disrupting the flow of vehicles. Erode Town police held talks with the protestors who wanted the civic body to clear the clogging immediately. Police took up the issue with the Corporation Commissioner after which Assistant Commissioner Vijayakumar arrived at the spot. Workers were deployed and the clogging was removed. Also, stagnant sewage on the road was also removed and the protest was withdrawn.