Overflowing sewage cause concern among Erode residents

November 27, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

ERODE Heavy rains over the past two weeks have led to rainwater mixed with sewage flooding the city’s streets including residential areas, causing concern among residents and commuters.

Residents in some areas claimed that sewers were not desilted leading to waterlogging, while in other areas, dumping of waste was pointed to. The sewers being smaller in size, are unable to hold the excess water, causing them to overflow and flood the city streets, said a resident at Tower Line colony, Kumalankuttai, adding that the problem has existed for a long time.

The issue is prevalent in areas where the underground sewage system is yet to be implemented. Corporation officials have said that instances of waterlogging have been reported only in a few areas and that the water gradually subsides after a few hours.

