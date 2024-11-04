ADVERTISEMENT

Bhavani river overflows, floods 15 houses near Mettupalayam

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall in Mettupalayam and surroundings coupled with spurt in water flow in Bhavani river due to excessive downpour in the Nilgiris district caused inundation of about 15 houses, displacing 41 persons during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water overflowing from the river entered nine houses in Chikkadasampalayam and six in Odanthurai, according to official sources.

Water breached the six shutters at the check dam Vellipalayam. Only two shutters remained opened and the rest could not be operated due to the pressure caused by flowing water to a height of one metre above. The excessive flow of water from Kallar, a tributary which got excess intake from Catherine falls due to incessant downpour in Nilgiris district, had caused the situation, the sources added.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited deployed men and machinery to open the four shutters and the water flow was brought under control before noon on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Water level receded thereafter and people accommodated at a temporary relief centre returned home, the sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US