Bhavani river overflows, floods 15 houses near Mettupalayam

Heavy rainfall in Mettupalayam and surroundings coupled with spurt in water flow in Bhavani river due to excessive downpour in the Nilgiris district caused inundation of about 15 houses, displacing 41 persons during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Water overflowing from the river entered nine houses in Chikkadasampalayam and six in Odanthurai, according to official sources.

Water breached the six shutters at the check dam Vellipalayam. Only two shutters remained opened and the rest could not be operated due to the pressure caused by flowing water to a height of one metre above. The excessive flow of water from Kallar, a tributary which got excess intake from Catherine falls due to incessant downpour in Nilgiris district, had caused the situation, the sources added.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited deployed men and machinery to open the four shutters and the water flow was brought under control before noon on Monday.

Water level receded thereafter and people accommodated at a temporary relief centre returned home, the sources added.

