GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bhavani river overflows, floods 15 houses near Mettupalayam

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall in Mettupalayam and surroundings coupled with spurt in water flow in Bhavani river due to excessive downpour in the Nilgiris district caused inundation of about 15 houses, displacing 41 persons during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

Water overflowing from the river entered nine houses in Chikkadasampalayam and six in Odanthurai, according to official sources.

Water breached the six shutters at the check dam Vellipalayam. Only two shutters remained opened and the rest could not be operated due to the pressure caused by flowing water to a height of one metre above. The excessive flow of water from Kallar, a tributary which got excess intake from Catherine falls due to incessant downpour in Nilgiris district, had caused the situation, the sources added.

The Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited deployed men and machinery to open the four shutters and the water flow was brought under control before noon on Monday.

Water level receded thereafter and people accommodated at a temporary relief centre returned home, the sources added.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.