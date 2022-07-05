Over 24% increase in freight earnings in Salem division

The Salem Railway Division has registered a 24.48% increase in freight revenue earnings through loading during the first quarter of this financial year (April-June) as compared with the corresponding period last year.

According to the Railway officials, Salem Division loaded 8,84,086 tonnes of freight during April-June, 2022, and earned revenue of ₹ 72.37 crore. During April-June, 2021, the Division loaded 6,40,111 tonnes of freight and earned ₹58.14 crore.

The Salem Division has loaded 38.11% more freight and earned 24.48% more revenue during April-June, 2022 as compared with the corresponding period last year. The freight load includes petroleum products, cement, iron and steel blooms, and containers.

Petroleum products were loaded at Irugur and transported to places such as Mysore, Devangonthi (Bengaluru), Gooty and Raichur. Cement, loaded at Palayam and Virarakkiyam near Karur, was moved to various destinations such as Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Irugur, Kudal Nagar (Madurai), Tirunelveli, and places in Kerala and Karnataka. Iron and steel blooms were loaded at Mecheri Road and carried to Karaikal Port, Chennai Harbour, Mormugao Harbour, Ahmedabad, etc.

The volume of originating freight was 4,69,000 tonnes of petroleum products, 1,91,000 tonnes of cement and 84,000 tonnes of iron and steel blooms were loaded in the Salem Division and moved to various destinations across the country.

The Salem Division also performed well in the transportation of parcels. The division loaded 1,11,892 quintals of parcels during April-June, 2022, through which it earned ₹5.70 crore. During April-June, 2021, the Division loaded 78,329 quintals of parcels and earned ₹ 4.56 crore.

The Division has loaded 42.85% more parcels and has earned 25.16% more revenue during April-June, 2022 as compared with the same period last year.

The Railway officials said vegetables and fruits and engineering products were loaded from Coimbatore and sent to destinations such as New Delhi, Guwahati, etc. From Tiruppur, cotton hosieries was transported to various States including Maharashtra and West Bengal. Eggs were moved from Erode, through parcel vans, to places such as Patna, Malda, Guwahati, etc. Apart from these, various products were transported from Salem and Karur.