Over two months after start of classes, BU yet to appoint guest faculty for 2024-25 session

The process of appointing guest faculty in Bharathiar University (BU) for the 2024-25 session has got delayed by close to three months, much to the discomfiture of the several hundreds of students pursuing PG programmes. Unlike in the past when the process was completed in time such that the guest faculty could start handling classes from July, this time around, the last date for receiving applications from the candidates for appointment of guest faculty is September 27.

Going by the advertisement put out by the university in its website, 81 guest faculty have to be appointed in 23 university departments and five guest faculty in the university’s Post Graduate Extension Centre at Erode in two departments.

According to senior professors, the delay was avoidable, as the Higher Education Secretary had given a go ahead to the appointment process well in time.

In deference to a point raised by the Higher Education Department last year, the university had, this time, nominated representatives from the Syndicate to the Dean’s Committee early on to decide upon the requirement of guest faculty department-wise.

The guest faculty are appointed to vacant posts only for 10 months, and are reappointed after ‘no-pay’ duration of two months. However, the old guest faculty are given preference, it is learnt.

With the first semester scheduled during November, the students are apparently struggling without proper teaching-learning exposure, in the absence of the guest lecturers, for certain papers.

The number of guest lecturers every year is decided based on the retirement vacancies and start of new programmes.

This year, the university had to increase the number of guest faculty to 81 from around 60 last year owing to the start of two new programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, sources said.

To tide over the situation, the university has been hiring faculty on hourly basis. However, the measure does not suffice as the faculty hired on hourly basis have nothing to do with internal assessment, valuation of papers and guiding students to conduct seminars, a senior professor pointed out.

Citing the continuing stalemate in appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, the professor emphasised that the Higher Education Department has a responsibility to step in and sort things out to ensure that such a situation does not recur in the appointment of guest faculty for the 2025-26 session.

There are all-round concerns that the standing of the university in the NIRF rankings would take a beating, otherwise.

