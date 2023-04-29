‘Over two lakh students trained in Coimbatore through ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme’

April 29, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Over two lakh students in Coimbatore district have been trained through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme of the State government, said Deepak Ram, Programme Manager of Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

Speaking at a “HR meeting” organised here on Saturday by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, he said the Naan Mudhalvan scheme is to train youth, students in schools, colleges, polytechnics, and Industrial Training Institutes. Since the country has a high working population, it is essential to equip this population with the right skill sets. The training programmes are vetted by an academic committee and the programme has industrial partners.

Students are given hands-on training based in different domains. For instance, those studying mechanical engineering get trained in CAD and automation while those in IT / computer courses get training in areas such as big data.

“In arts and science colleges, we work with 10 lakh students,” he said. In the first year, they get trained in communication skills. In the second year, it is basic computer skills.

There is a skill registry and details of students trained in each domain in each district will be compiled and given to industries for placement. Industries that want to collaborate with the government should register on the portal, he said.

B. Sriramulu, president of the Chamber, said the Chamber is tying up with colleges to skill the students. Through the scheme, students will get practical training.

