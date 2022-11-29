Over two lakh people visit Salem Book Fair

November 29, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

An estimated two lakh people visited the Salem Book Fair that was inaugurated on November 20 at Corporation Grounds near the New Bus Stand.

The fair had 210 stalls with over 50 publishers displaying their books in Tamil and English. From day one, people thronged the book fair. Following the district administration’s instruction to the School Education Department to bring students from government and private schools to the fair, over thousands students visited the fair.

Ponniyin Selvan drew the most attention and almost all the publications displayed the novel .

Umaima Shafiq from Algapuram, who visited the book fair, said it was well organised. Facilities such as mobile toilets, wheelchairs for persons with disabilities, and adequate police protection, were provided. A decent discount was also provided for the books. Old books were also sold at two stalls that offered additional discount. Books on Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa were also displayed,” Ms. Umaima Shafiq said.

District Collector S. Karmegam said that the response from the public was unexpected. “We anticipated that over a lakh people would visit the fair, and that sales would exceed ₹ 1 crore. But within nine days, over two lakh people visited the fair and the sales crossed ₹ 1.86 crore, with an expectation that they would touch ₹2 crore by Wednesday, the last day of the fair,” Mr. Karmegam said..