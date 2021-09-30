Over six lakh students of classes I to VIII set to return to schools in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

30 September 2021

Over six lakh students of classes I to VIII are set to return to government and private schools in Coimbatore district on November 1, according to Department of School Education.

Officials said on Thursday that 6,10,902 students will return to 2,051 primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in the district after a gap of over 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These schools include government, aided, Corporation, Matriculation, CBSE/ICSE/IB, Central government-run schools and nursery and primary schools (except LKG and UKG).

On Thursday, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha held a meeting at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Ondipudur with District and Block Educational Officers.. Adherence of standard operating procedures, routine inspection and vaccination for teachers and students ahead of the reopening were discussed during the meeting, the officials said.

