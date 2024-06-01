Over one tonne of pan masala seized in Salem

The Salem City police seized over one tonne of pan masala on Saturday.

Karuppur police, while checking vehicles on the Salem-Bengaluru national highway, uncovered 1.3 tonnes of pan masala from a minivan parked on the roadside. As the pan masala label mentioned zero per cent nicotine and tobacco, police seized the vehicle and handed it over to the Salem Food Safety Department. Food Safety Department officials sent the samples for a lab test.

According to Food Safety Department officials, the vehicle driver claimed that the pan masala was headed towards Bengaluru from Kerala. “After the lab test, we were able to confirm whether the information contained in the label was true or not,” officials added.

