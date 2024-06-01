ADVERTISEMENT

Over one tonne of pan masala seized in Salem

Published - June 01, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem City police seized over one tonne of pan masala on Saturday.

Karuppur police, while checking vehicles on the Salem-Bengaluru national highway, uncovered 1.3 tonnes of pan masala from a minivan parked on the roadside. As the pan masala label mentioned zero per cent nicotine and tobacco, police seized the vehicle and handed it over to the Salem Food Safety Department. Food Safety Department officials sent the samples for a lab test.

According to Food Safety Department officials, the vehicle driver claimed that the pan masala was headed towards Bengaluru from Kerala. “After the lab test, we were able to confirm whether the information contained in the label was true or not,” officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US