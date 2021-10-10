Over one lakh vaccinated in 5th mega drive in Coimbatore district

78,155 doses administered to eligible population in Tiruppur district

A total of 1,09,582 people were vaccinated in the fifth mega vaccination drive held in the district on Sunday.

Of the total persons vaccinated, as many as 37,535 received their first dose and 72,047 their second dose.

According to the district administration, 93,480 doses of Covishield and 16,102 doses of Covaxin were administered to the beneficiaries.

The district administration had identified 3.40 lakh persons aged above 18 for the fifth mega vaccination drive and it aimed to administer two lakh doses of vaccines through 1,429 centres.

According to the district administration, 4.41 lakh people were vaccinated in the four previous mega drives -- September 12 (1.51 lakh), September 19 (94,723), September 26 (1.13 lakh) and October 3 (81,454).

In Tiruppur district, 78,155 doses of vaccines were administered to eligible population on Sunday.

While 34,110 persons received their first dose, 44,045 took their second dose.

39,543 vaccinated in city

A total of 39,543 persons in the city were vaccinated in the camp organised by the Coimbatore Corporation on Sunday.

Sources said that the health wing staff administered 11,796 persons with first dose and 24,210 with second dose of Covishield and 1,244 persons with first dose and 2,293 persons with second dose of Covaxin.

Of the five zones, East Zone saw the highest number of vaccination at 8,897.

The civic body had organised 321 camps, including 14 mobile camps, to vaccinate people at their doorstep and seven transit camps in railway junctions and bus stands.