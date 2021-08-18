Over one lakh tonnes of industrial sludge removed from Sipcot premises

Following complaints that industrial sludge in large quantities was dumped at Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has said that 1.06 lakh tonnes of sludge was removed and supplied to cement units while over 18,000 tonnes of waste was sent to the Integrated Common Hazardous Waste Treatment plant at Gummidipoondi.

S. Chinnasamy, coordinator, Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association, had submitted a petition to Collector H. Krishnanunni demanding action against polluting industries on Sipcot premises.

In his reply letter to Mr. Chinnasamy, K. Uthayakumar, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Sipcot, Perundurai, said that 41 dyeing industries are functioning at Sipcot with facilities to ensure zero liquid discharge (ZLD) while 14 units, of which only eight are functioning, have an integrated common effluent treatment plant (CEPT). Likewise, 14 tannery units have a separate CEPT and are functioning on the premises.

Mr. Uthayakumar said that all the textile processing units are allowed to use the treated water as per the existing rules from 2002 to 2006.

Later, as per the Madras High Court orders in 2007 and 2008, all the units have ensured ZLD. A total of 1,06,860 tonnes of sludge was sent to cement factories while 18,393 tonnes were sent to the plant at Gummidipoondi. The engineer said that 34.5 million litre per day (MLD) of water is required for textile processing units and water is drawn from the River Cauvery and supplied by the Sipcot management.

However, currently only 4.5 MLD to 5 MLD river water is supplied to the units as they use 90% of the recycled water from the treatment plants.

The engineer said that there are 25 to 30 borewells and open wells around the premises and water samples were drawn and analysed. Quality of water has improved now as the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in 10 wells is 1,000 mg/L, he added.

Electromagnetic flow meters were installed in all the units and the flow of liquid was monitored by the administration, he added.

Also, all the units were instructed not to purchase water through lorries, he said. He said that all the units are continuously monitored and added that action will be taken, if violations are found.