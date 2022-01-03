Over one lakh population in 15-18 age group to be vaccinated in Erode district

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the vaccination for students at Kalaimagal Girl Higher Secondary School in Erode on Monday.

ERODE

03 January 2022 18:48 IST

A total of 1,04,106 lakh teenagers, including 92,652 school students, in the age group of 15-18 are to be administered Covaxin in the district in the next five days.

Amid the surge in cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, the vaccine administration began at the Kalaimagal Girls Higher Secondary School here on Monday. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni inaugurated the camp during which 1,220 school students were vaccinated.

Mr. Muthusamy said the district’s population was 23,77,315 and 18,09,100 people were above 18 years of age. A total of 27,20,159 doses were administered so far in the district (first dose to 15,88,357 (87.80%) persons and second dose to 11,31,802 (67.06%) persons).

Of the total 523 schools in the district, 286 were government schools, 10 partly government-aided schools, 25 government- aided schools, 221 private schools, 28 Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Schools and 15 were Corporation schools. A total of 452 staff and 60 vehicles were pressed into service to cover the schools, he added.

District Panchayat president Navamani Kandasamy, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services Somasundaram, City Health Officer Prakash, School Headmistress Hena Sasikala, teachers and officials were present.