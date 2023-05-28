ADVERTISEMENT

Over one lakh people visited Yercaud for summer festival: Collector

May 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A flower arrangement at the 46th Summer Festival at Yercaud on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over one lakh tourists visited Yercaud for the 46th Summer Festival and Flower Show, Collector S. Karmegam said on Sunday. The summer festival was inaugurated on May 21.

On the concluding day, thousands of people thronged Yercaud to view the flower arrangements at Anna Park. They also visited the deer park, lake park, Botanical Garden, Boat House, Shevaroyan Temple, and Pakoda Point.

The Collector honoured various department officials who made arrangements for the festival and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the festival for the past eight days.

At the valedictory function, Mr. Karmegam said that as the summer festival was celebrated in May, arrival of tourists and school children increased in Yercuad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US