Over one lakh people visited Yercaud for summer festival: Collector

May 28, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A flower arrangement at the 46th Summer Festival at Yercaud on Sunday.

A flower arrangement at the 46th Summer Festival at Yercaud on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Over one lakh tourists visited Yercaud for the 46th Summer Festival and Flower Show, Collector S. Karmegam said on Sunday. The summer festival was inaugurated on May 21.

On the concluding day, thousands of people thronged Yercaud to view the flower arrangements at Anna Park. They also visited the deer park, lake park, Botanical Garden, Boat House, Shevaroyan Temple, and Pakoda Point.

The Collector honoured various department officials who made arrangements for the festival and distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions held as part of the festival for the past eight days.

At the valedictory function, Mr. Karmegam said that as the summer festival was celebrated in May, arrival of tourists and school children increased in Yercuad.

