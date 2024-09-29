Over one lakh palm seeds to be planted in Coimbatore

The State-wide palm seed plantation drive will see 1,000 palm seeds planted along the Noyyal river bank in Coimbatore city on Monday. The initiative is aimed at planting of one crore seeds along the banks of the Cauvery, and other water bodies in the State.

Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Over one lakh seeds are planned for planting in the city, with a target of 25,000 for the Corporation. This initiative aims to prevent soil erosion along river banks and water bodies, enhance groundwater recharge, and provide economic opportunities through the multi-purpose uses of the palmyra tree. For now, lakes have been chosen as the planting sites; further suggestions from NGOs will be taken into account, and additional locations will be added.”