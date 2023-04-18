Over one lakh farmers received crop loans to the tune of ₹ 743.45 crore in 2022 in Salem district: Collector

April 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

More farmers received crop loans, which exceeded the target fixed for Salem district, for the year 2022-23, said Salem Collector S. Karmegam.

The officials of the Cooperative Department said that in the Salem district there are 205 primary agricultural cooperative societies and five Large Area Multi Purpose Societies (LAMPS). Through these societies, crop and cattle maintenance loans are being provided to farmers. These loans are provided to the farmers at 7 % rate of interest. If the farmers paid the loan correctly in a year, the Tamil Nadu government would pay the 7 % interest for the societies. So farmers are willing to get loans, and the government has also instructed the societies to include more members, officials added.

Mr. Karmegam said that for the year 2022–23, a total of 1,00,655 farmers received crop loans to the tune of ₹ 743.45 crore and 24,195 farmers received ₹ 98.74 crore as Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loans for cattle maintenance. Overall, 1.24 lakh farmers received ₹ 882.19 crore as loans through the cooperative department.

The government fixed ₹660 crore in crop loans as a target for the year 2022–23 to the district. But ₹ 783.45 crore was provided as a loan by exceeding the target, which is 114%. In the last two years, 25,837 new members have been included in the societies, and ₹ 148.54 crore has been provided as a loan to them. Under the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC) scheme, ₹ 7.19 crore was distributed to 1,486 differently abled beneficiaries in the district. Under this scheme, if the person repays the loan correctly, the government pays the interest amount to society. For 3,696 women’s self-help groups in the district, ₹ 153.81 crore in loans were distributed, Mr. Karmegam said.

ADVERTISEMENT