Over one lakh devotees attend kundam festival in Bannari

Devotees waiting for their turn to take part in the ‘fire walk’ ritual at Bannari Amman Temple in Erode district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Over one lakh devotees from various parts of the State and from nearby Karnataka performed ‘fire walk’ ritual as part of the annual kundam festival at Bannari Amman Temple here on Tuesday.

P. Amudha, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Secretariat, taking part in the ‘fire walk’ ritual at Bannari Amman Temple in Erode district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

At 3.50 a.m. the chief priest performed puja and walked on the kundam, followed by other priests, temple authorities and government officials. P. Amudha, Principal Secretary to Government, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Secretariat also walked on the kundam.

Over a lakh of devotees from across the State and from various districts in Karnataka performed ‘fire walk’ that continued till afternoon. Special pujas were performed for the deity and devotees offered turmeric, salt and pepper to the deity. Due to COVID-19, the ritual was not conducted in the last two years and hence devotees thronged the temple in large numbers this year.

As many as 1,400 police personnel were posted for duty while the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited operated special buses from various places, including Coimbatore and Mysuru, to the temple. The temple is located along the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 and the police department had banned movement of heavy vehicles on Dhimbam Ghat Road from 3 p.m. on Monday to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.