Over one lakh Central govt. staff to take part in protest in Salem

Over one lakh employees working in Central government-related offices in the district would take part in the two-day nationwide protests, S.K. Thyagarajan, CITU leader has said.

Mr. Thyagarajan said that condemning the Union government’s anti-people policies, nationwide protests would be conducted on March 28 and 29. He said that 20 crore Central government employees would take part in the protests and over one lakh employees would take part in the protests in Salem.

He added that protests would be also also be conducted on March 22, 23, and 24 in front of various Central government offices here.