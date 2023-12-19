Over one crore people benefitted from Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, says Minister Ma. Subramanian

December 19, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Dharmapuri

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, 1.07 crore people benefited across the State.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam inaugurated four completed projects in Dharmapuri district at ₹1.13 crore, laid the foundation for two new projects worth ₹2.53 crore, and distributed welfare assistance to 642 beneficiaries at ₹3.71 crore in a function held in Harur on Tuesday.

At the function, Mr. Panneerselvam said while M. Karunanidhi was Chief Minister, the 108 ambulance scheme, Varummun Kappom Thittam, and Kalaignar Insurance Scheme were introduced in Tamil Nadu. Following his path, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin implemented schemes like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, the Innuyir Kappom scheme, and the Idhayam Kappom scheme. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government handled vaccination efficiently and provided treatment to patients. Considering the welfare of people, the Chief Minister was providing adequate medical infrastructure and announcing various health schemes, the Minister added.

The Health Minister said that in the past, additional buildings were provided to 14 primary health centres and infrastructure worth ₹11.20 crore were provided in Dharmapuri district. On August 5, 2021, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Krishnagiri district, and through that, 1.07 crore people benefited across the State. The Innuyir Kappom scheme was implemented in 688 hospitals, and two lakh people benefited from the scheme.

Likewise, the Idhayam Kappom scheme was inaugurated in Coimbatore district, and the lives of 6,000 people were saved under the scheme. Medicines were provided to 2,286 PHCs and 8,713 sub-health centres to cure heart-related issues. Likewise, in 2,286 PHCs, medicines were available for snake bites, Mr. Subramanian added.

In the function, District Collector K. Santhi, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam, and officials participated.

On Monday evening, Mr. Panneerselvam inaugurated the Ragi (finger millet) direct procurement centre at Vannathipatti near Pennagaram. He said that last year, 32,150 metric tonnes of ragi were procured from farmers in Dharmapuri district. From June 2023 to date, per month, 931 metric tonnes of ragi were procured from Karnataka and distributed in ration shops, the Minister added.