Over four lakh persons vaccinated in Erode district

A total of 4,92,338 persons were vaccinated in the district as of Wednesday morning.

Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials said that due to low stock of vaccines, around 2,000 were vaccinated on Wednesday while vaccination would not be done on Thursday due to inadequate stock of vaccine. Only 940 doses of Covishield and 220 doses of Covaxin were available on Wednesday, they added. Regarding RT-PCR tests, officials said that 11,03,970 samples were tested so far in the district.

Of the 2,500 active cases in the district, 1,676 persons are in home isolation while the number of containment areas was 40 in rural areas and three in urban areas. Of the total 2,047 bed strength at government hospitals, 1,384 beds were vacant, including 1,153 oxygen beds and 87 ICU beds, they added. In private hospitals, of the total 4,889 beds, 3,376 were vacant. Officials said that of the total 6,674 beds at 38 Covid Care Centres, only 593 were occupied while 6,081 beds were vacant.