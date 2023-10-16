Over 97% of speed breakers in Coimbatore city not in accordance with IRC norms

October 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 97% of the speed breakers in Coimbatore city are not in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) as per a recent survey carried out by the Coimbatore City Police. The survey identified a total of 278 speed breakers in the city and only seven of them were as per standards.

Based on the findings, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan has written to the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, State Highways and National Highways Departments to look into the matter and take appropriate safety measures.

The police carried out the survey after a 26-year-old youth was thrown off his motorcycle after hitting an unauthorised speed breaker in front of a private school near the Codissia Trade Fair Complex in the city in September this year.

The risks posed by unauthorised and improper speed beakers were also discussed at a recent meeting of the District Road Safety Committee in which officials from all the departments took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

IRC guidelines for speed breakers - Speed breaker should be constructed as per the specification of IRC–99 - A speed breaker should have a radius of 17 m with a width of 3.7 m and a height of 0.1 m - This is calculated to reduce the speed of the vehicle to 25 kmph - Proper cautionary board should be located 40 m in advance of speed breakers - Speed breakers should be painted with alternate black and white bands - The markings should be in luminous paint/luminous strips - Embedded cat-eyes be used to enhance night visibility Central Road Research Institute have come up with a code for speed breakers at various speeds; Dimensions of a speed breaker change depending upon the desired decrease in the speed of the vehicles.

The city police have sought the Corporation, State Highways and National Highways Departments to ensure laying of speed breakers as per IRC specifications, painting them with alternate black and white bands and installing caution boards, said M. Rajarajan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Coimbatore city.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said speed breakers would become death traps if they were not laid properly. Approximately 4,700 people died due to improper speed breakers on various national and State highways in the country in 2017 according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, he said.

“Among the main faults found with speed breakers in Coimbatore, many of them are taller than the height prescribed in the IRC norms. They lack caution boards, which should be kept 40 metres ahead, to warn the motorists. Many of them are also not painted with alternate black and white bands,” he said.

According to him, accidents caused by improper or unauthorised speed breakers come to light only when surveillance camera visuals get circulated. In other instances, the motorist is blamed or booked for negligent driving.

“If an unauthorised or improper speed breaker is the main reason for a fatal accident, the person who laid it and the official who authorised it should be booked under 304 A of the IPC for causing death by negligence,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.