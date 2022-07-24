Over 96,000 aspirants write Group-IV examination in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Sunday conducted the Combined Civil Services Group - IV examination across the State.
Of the 76,787 candidates who had applied for the examination in the district, 57,072 appeared on the day. As many as 19,715 candidates were absent. District Collector G.S. Sameeran inspected the examination centre set up at the St. Mary’s Girls Higher Secondary School.
Tiruppur
Of the 48,145 candidates who had applied in Tiruppur district, 39,773 wrote the examination. A total of 8,372 candidates were absent, a press release said.
