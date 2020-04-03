Over 95,000 persons home quarantined in Erode district

While 32 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, 25,557 families comprising 95,692 members have been home quarantined as on Friday.

Collector C. Kathiravan told presspersons that of the positive cases, 28 were in the isolation ward at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai, while four were admitted to the E.S.I. Hospital in Coimbatore.

He said that totally 83 persons were in the isolation ward.

A total of 25,557 families in Sultanpet, Kollampalayam Housing Unit and persons who had returned from abroad and other States were in home quarantine. “Essential commodities were distributed to them. They are being monitored by medical teams continuously”, he said. The Collector said that 17 persons who had returned from Kashi yatra were also kept in a marriage hall at Athani and were monitored.

Thirty persons from the district had participated in the Tablighi conference at New Delhi and the details of 27 persons were obtained so far. Efforts were on to trace a few whose mobile phones are switched off, he said.

While three Thai nationals tested negative, three others tested positive. They were recovering.