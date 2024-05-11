GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 950 school vehicles inspected in Erode

Published - May 11, 2024 05:36 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting a school van in Erode in on Saturday.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting a school van in Erode in on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A total of 980 school buses and vans from 99 schools were inspected for safety norms on the A.E.T. Matriculation Higher Secondary School premises here on Saturday.

As per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, it is mandatory for the officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to carry out the annual inspection of vehicles during summer vacation and rectify defects, if any, for transporting children. From May 3 to 8, a total of 556 vehicles from 95 schools in Gobichettipalayam, Bhavani and Sathyamangalam were inspected by the RTOs concerned and schools were asked to rectify defects within a week.

On Saturday, 980 buses from 99 schools coming under the jurisdiction of RTOs in Erode (East), Erode (West) and Perundurai, were inspected on the ground. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the vehicles and instructed officials to ensure all the norms were followed to ensure safety of the children.

The Collector checked the vehicles for height of footboard, emergency exit, working condition of fire extinguisher and ability of the driver and vehicle assistant in using it, driver partition, speed controller and other safety measures.

Erode

