Over 95 % of MSMEs to participate in strike tomorrow

18 December 2021 23:45 IST

Over 95 % of the MSMEs in Coimbatore district are expected to take part in the one-day strike on December 20 announced by the All India Council of Association of MSMEs.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), said several large units here had extended their support and their vendors were expected to take part in the strike.

About 70 associations, representing MSME traders and industries, had said their members would take part.

Of the one lakh or so MSMEs in the district, over 95 % were likely to participate in the strike, he said. The unit owners and traders would also stage a demonstration in front of the south taluk office on Monday.

A release from the All India Council said MSMEs were the backbone of the economy, contributing about 30 % of GDP and 48% of exports.

The All India strike and protest was to demand measures by the Union government to control raw material prices.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, said all the micro units, numbering nearly 30,000 in Coimbatore district, would shutdown on Monday. “We have put posters and distributed pamphlets about the strike and the response is high as the units are feeling the impact of high raw material prices,” he said.