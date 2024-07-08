Over ₹95 lakh fine imposed on overspeeding vehicles at Thoppur Ghat Road, says RTO

A total penalty of ₹95.46 lakh was levied in the last three years on overspeeding vehicles on the accident-prone Thoppur Ghat road, said Dharmapuri Regional Transport Officer D. Damodharan in a release.

Mr. Damodharan said that 7,589 vehicles were inspected in special drives held from January to June this year, and a total of 356 vehicles were seized for not carrying proper documents. Likewise, 155 vehicles were fined for loading people, 86 vehicles for overloading, 97 vehicles for driving without permits, 1,201 vehicles for overspeeding, 556 vehicles for operating without pollution certificates or insurance, 195 vehicles for operating without fitness certificates, 352 vehicles for driving without reflective stickers, and 211 vehicles without danger lights.

The release mentioned that ₹32.68 lakh was collected as road tax, ₹69.51 lakh as compounding fee, and ₹73.93 lakh as the proposed compounding fee for vehicles from other states. In the past six months, a total of ₹1.43 crore was generated in revenue through vehicle checks.

Mr. Damodharan stated that the speed limit for vehicles travelling on the Thoppur Ghat road is 30 km per hour. In order to monitor vehicles and enforce this speed limit, speed radar guns were installed. As a result, 13,177 vehicles were found to be speeding, and fines totalling ₹95.46 lakh were imposed on these vehicles over the past three years. Out of this amount, over ₹35 lakh in fines have been collected, and efforts are ongoing to collect the remaining amount, as confirmed by the RTO.