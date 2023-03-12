Over 94 species recorded during terrestrial bird census in Gudalur

March 12, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

A total of 94 species of birds were recorded in the Gudalur forest division during the terrestrial bird census conducted in the division around a week ago, a statement from the Forest Department said.

The bird census was conducted in the six forest ranges in Gudalur – Gudalur, Pandalur, Nadugani, Cherambadi, Bitherkad and O-Valley, with the help of volunteers and naturalists who were supported by the forest staff.

According to officials, the 94 species of birds recorded included Greater flamingos, an uncommon record in the high-altitude of the Nilgiris mountain ranges. Three individuals were recorded in the Ezhumaram - Silver Cloud area by volunteers during the census.

Prasath Selvaraj, a wildlife biologist, said it was probable that the flamingos were using a water body as a stopover site, while on their journey from the West to the East Coast. “These birds were also spotted in Coimbatore in significant numbers in January this year, and them using water bodies even in the Nilgiris highlights the importance of protecting these small stopover sites,” he added.

Mr. Selvaraj said, according to data uploaded to the e-bird website’s basic dataset for Tamil Nadu, this could possibly be a first record of the species in the Nilgiris. The highest number of birds as well as species was recorded in the Gene Pool area with 270 birds belonging to 34 different species.

Kappikadu and Choondi also witnessed high species diversity. The Forest Department said that a total of 1,181 birds were recorded during the census that was carried out on March 5 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Forest officials said the high species count as well as the record of more than 1,000 birds, including common hawk cuckoos, swifts, oriental honey buzzards, crested serpent eagles, black eagles, Bonelli’s eagles, as well as different species of owls, showed how important the fragmented habitats of Gudalur division were for a variety of bird life. “Over 1,100 birds were recorded in over four hours by volunteers,” said a forest official.