Over 93 % eligible beneficiaries in Coimbatore receive Pongal hamper

January 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As on Friday, over 93 % of the eligible beneficiaries received the Pongal hamper in the district, the officials said.

The hampers were disbursed in 1,250 PDS outlets, 19 Jaggery Producers Co-operative Society outlets under the Tamil Nadu Khadi And Village Industries Board, 103 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), 54 Amudham Departmental Stores under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The refugees will receive theirs at Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation centres in Aliyar, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur, authorities added.

In the district, a total of 10,37,339 ration cardholders and Sri Lankan refugee families received one kg rice, one kg sugar, a six-feet sugarcane and ₹1,000 cash each, as Pongal gift hamper.

Further, the officials said hampers would be distributed to cardholders at ration shops on Saturday as well. Those who have not availed the gifts can collect them on January 14 at the PDS outlets, they stated.