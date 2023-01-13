ADVERTISEMENT

Over 93 % eligible beneficiaries in Coimbatore receive Pongal hamper

January 13, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As on Friday, over 93 % of the eligible beneficiaries received the Pongal hamper in the district, the officials said.

The hampers were disbursed in 1,250 PDS outlets, 19 Jaggery Producers Co-operative Society outlets under the Tamil Nadu Khadi And Village Industries Board, 103 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), 54 Amudham Departmental Stores under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The refugees will receive theirs at Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation centres in Aliyar, Mettupalayam and Thondamuthur, authorities added.

In the district, a total of 10,37,339 ration cardholders and Sri Lankan refugee families received one kg rice, one kg sugar, a six-feet sugarcane and ₹1,000 cash each, as Pongal gift hamper.

Further, the officials said hampers would be distributed to cardholders at ration shops on Saturday as well. Those who have not availed the gifts can collect them on January 14 at the PDS outlets, they stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US