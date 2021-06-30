Over 9,000 petitions received under CM’s programme

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy chaired a review meeting on the action taken on the petitions received under the Ungal Thogudhiyil Mudhalamaichar programme here at the Collectorate.

A total of 9,293 petitions were received under the programme. Of these,8,321 petitions were received as online petitions. Of those, 5, 843 petitions were received under the revenue department. Of these, 1,258 petitions were accepted, 1,582 were rejected and 3,003 petitions were under perusal. Similarly, 2,478 petitions were received through other departments. Of these, 108 were accepted, 221 were rejected, and 2,041 petitions were under perusal.

According to the Collector, as of date, of the 8,321 petitions received, 1,366 petitions were accepted, 1,811 rejected and 5,144 petitions were under perusal with the respective departments.

Also, the 1,811 petitions rejected were reverted to the departments concerned for a re-look, according to the administration. The petitions received under the special initiative of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has received attention on a war-footing and action was being taken, according to the Collector.