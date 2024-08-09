Over 9,000 college students to benefit under Tamil Pudhalvan scheme in Erode district

A total of 9,012 students from 91 colleges will be receiving financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme in the district.

After the scheme was launched by the Chief Minister, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara launched the scheme in the district at a function held at the Government College of Engineering at Chithode on Friday. He also distributed ATM cards to students in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam.

The Collector said the scheme aims to provide monthly assistance to boys who have studied in classes 6 to 12 in government or government-aided schools for pursuing their higher education. The Collector recalled that under the Pudhumai Penn scheme, a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 is being provided to 7,679 girl students in 101 colleges in the district. He said the assistance will be credited to the savings bank account of the students concerned every month.