  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 9,000 attend TNUSRB exam in Coimbatore

November 27, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel checking the hall tickets of candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Coimbatore Services Recruitment Board written examination in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Police personnel checking the hall tickets of candidates appearing for the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Coimbatore Services Recruitment Board written examination in Coimbatore on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A total of 9,091 candidates took the written test conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board’s (TNUSRB) for the posts of grade-II police constable, grade-II jail warder and fireman here on Sunday.

The examination was held at six centres - Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, P.S.G. Institute of Technology, P.S.G. College of Arts and Science, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women and Dr. N.G.P. Arts and Science College. Candidates were permitted to the centres after a screening. The test was held from 10 a.m. to 12.40 p.m.

Officials, who were involved in the conduct of the examination, said the six centres were allotted to 12,309 candidates who had applied for the posts from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts. A total of 3,218 candidates, including 506 women, did not appear for the examination, they said.

Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (headquarters) R. Sughasini and other senior officials supervised the conduct of the examination.  

Related Topics

Coimbatore / police / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.