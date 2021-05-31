Over 900 vehicles sell vegetables, groceries in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

31 May 2021 22:34 IST

Tiruppur Corporation announced on Monday that over 900 vehicles were involved in distribution of vegetables, fruits and groceries to the residents in the 60 wards during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to officials, 800 vehicles including two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles and pushcarts are involved in the sale of 329 tonnes of vegetables and fruits in the four Zones in the Corporation limits. These vehicles start from the Daily Market in Thennampalayam. A few vehicles are also involved in door-to-door sale of fish in Zone -3.

With the State government allowing grocery stores to allow sale of provisions on vehicles from Monday, the Corporation has permitted 107 vehicles for the distribution of groceries, according to the officials.

Advertising

Advertising