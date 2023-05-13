Over 900 school vehicles inspected in Erode

May 13, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST

A total of 946 school buses and vans were inspected for safety norms on the A.E.T. School premises here on Saturday.

It is mandatory for schools to have the vehicles inspected by officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to rectify defects, if any, for transporting children. As per the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules 2012, the officials carry out the annual inspection during summer vacation.

School vehicles under the jurisdiction of Regional Transport Offices in Erode West, Erode East and Perundurai were inspected by RTOs, motor vehicle Inspectors, officials from the Educational Department, presidents of Parents Teachers Associations and police personnel. Instructions were given to drivers on operating the vehicles safely and their health records were also verified.

Later, the officials checked the vehicles for height of footboard, emergency exit, working condition of fire extinguisher and ability of the driver and vehicle assistant in using it, driver partition, speed controller and other safety measures in the vehicle.

Drivers were asked to rectify the issues pointed out in the vehicles during the inspection and ensure compliance at the earliest.