Over 900 patients under institutional care in Coimbatore

The district reports 146 cases and one death

Coimbatore district reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of patients under institutional care to 939.

A total of 132 people were discharged from treatment centres on Monday.

According to the Health Department, the death of a 70-year-old patient at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday took the district’s toll to 613.

Tiruppur district reported 73 fresh cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 15,393 cases.

The district did not report any deaths, according to the bulletin. Of the 15,393 cases, 14,617 have recovered and 568 were active. The district has reported 208 deaths so far. Eighty-two persons were discharged from various hospitals on Monday.

Salem district saw 59 cases, of which 26 were indigenous. According to health officials, 33 patients had returned from Chengalpet, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Coimbatore.

Of the 31 new cases reported in Namakkal district, six patients had returned from Salem, Kalakuruchi, Erode and Bengaluru.

Erode district reported 59 new cases taking the district’s tally to 12,424. While 47 people were discharged, 391 people continued to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 38 people tested positive for the disease on Monday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris stood at 7,423.

The toll in the district increased from 41 to 42 on Monday.

The district administration said that 174 people were under treatment.