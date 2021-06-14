Over 900 liquor bottles seized

Tiruppur

14 June 2021 22:49 IST

The Tiruppur City Police on Sunday seized over 900 liquor bottles that were allegedly smuggled from Karnataka.

A statement from the police said a team from Velampalayam police station led by Inspector Rajan checked a truck during routine vehicle check on Thirumuruganpoondi ring road when they found 921 bottles containing approximately 272 litres of liquor in the vehicle. The truck along with the contraband was seized and the police arrested driver M. Rajagopal (31), the statement said.

