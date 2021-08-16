‘Over 90% TNSTC staff received at least one vaccine dose’

1,670 employees have been fully vaccinated

Over 90% of the 6,000-odd employees of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) in Coimbatore district have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to TNSTC officials.

The officials told The Hindu on Monday 5,854 employees of the 6,410 working in the 17 TNSTC depots in the district, including drivers and conductors, had been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.

This included the 1,670 employees who had been fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, TNSTC Coimbatore Division in collaboration with the Health Department organised two vaccination camps for the employees at the Head Office on Mettupalayam Road and at the Sungam depot, in which 413 employees received the vaccine shots. The officials said such camps would be held every week for the TNSTC employees in the district as per the availability of vaccine doses.

Apart from Coimbatore, the focus would also be on Mettupalayam and Pollachi areas to ensure that all employees got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The TNSTC Coimbatore Division had also been carrying out COVID-19 awareness programmes across the district, the officials said.