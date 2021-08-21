Over 90% of missing cases solved in Tiruppur since 2015

City Police Commissioner V. Vanitha said on Saturday that 2,155 missing cases out of the 2,371 cases filed in the eight police stations within the limits of Tiruppur City Police between 2015 and 2021 were solved and those who went missing were reunited with their families.

She participated in an event organised by the City Police at Sirupooluvapatti on Saturday, where the missing persons traced in the past three months were reunited with their family members.

Speaking to mediapersons, she said that only 216 missing cases were yet to be solved as over 90% of the cases have been traced.

In June, July and August this year, 94 missing cases were registered in the city, of which 71 were traced. In these months, eight missing cases that were filed before June were also traced. Out of the 78 persons, 57 attended the event on Saturday while four persons were found to be dead, including a murder case, she noted. The traced cases also included 15 minors (12 girls and three boys), who were handed over to their parents through the District Child Welfare Committee.

Tiruppur City Police has appointed eight Missing Person Liaison Officers – one for each police station – who are under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S. Aravind and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes against Women and Children unit) S. Mohan to help in swift tracing of the missing persons, the commissioner said.