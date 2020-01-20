Over 90% children administered polio drops in Salem, Namakkal

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani launched the pulse polio immunisation camp in Namakkal at Govindapalayam here along with District Collector K. Megraj and other senior officials.

In Namakkal, officials targeted to administer the vaccine drops to 1,57,542 children and 94.7% was achieved. According to officials, 1,49,234 children were vaccinated in the district at booths and other transit points.

In Salem, District Collector S.A. Raman launched the programme at Kumarasamipatti Urban Primary Health Centre here along Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh and other officials.

In Salem, polio drops were to be administered to 3.68 lakh children below five years. About 2,270 vaccination camps were set up for administering the drops. As many as 77 camps were set up at railway stations, bus stands, toll plazas and other places where public gathered. About 9,940 workers, including volunteers, were deployed in the district. According to officials, 3,48,533 children were administered polio vaccination on Sunday and 94.5% was achieved.

In Krishnagiri, District Collector S. Prabhakar inaugurated the camp at new bus stand. According to officials, arrangements were made to administer drops to 1,59,597 children and 984 camps were set up for the purpose. As many as 90 vehicles were also arranged for distributing polio vaccines to camps and 4,077 workers, including volunteers, were deployed.

In Dharmapuri, Minister for Higher Education launched the programme at Karimangalam and District Collector S. Malarvizhi launched it at town bus stand. A total of 4,083 workers were deployed here.

In Erode, District Collector C. Kathiravan launched the programme at a camp organised near the Kalingarayan Anicut. Arrangements were made to administer polio drops through 1,374 camps for 2.58 lakh children. Over 5,000 workers were deployed for the purpose.