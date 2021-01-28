Over 90% cattle sold at weekly market

ERODE

28 January 2021 22:55 IST

The weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam here witnessed brisk activity as officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry from various districts purchased cattle for distribution under the free milch cows scheme on Thursday.

About 850 cattle arrived at the shandy from various parts of the district and from nearby districts and officials from Ramanathapuram, Madurai and a few other southern districts along with over 50 beneficiaries arrived to purchase cows.

The farmers said that while a cow was sold between ₹30,000 and ₹70,000, a buffalo was sold between ₹30,000 and ₹45,000 and a calf from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000. They said that the demand for milch cows was good as they were purchased for distribution to beneficiaries under the scheme. “Over 90% of the cattle brought to the market were sold”, they added.

Farmers said that since distribution of the milch cows will be expedited ahead of Assembly elections, they expect more demand for cows in the coming weeks.