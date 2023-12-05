Over 9 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste cleared at Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore

December 05, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation, over the last two years, has processed approximately 9,40,000 cubic metres of legacy waste accumulated at the Vellalore dump yard and reclaimed 50 acres of land.

A press release issued by the civic body on Saturday said that as part of Phase II of the ongoing bio-gas mining project, a proposal seeking ₹58.54 crore to process the remaining 9,28,000 cubic metres of legacy waste has been submitted to the State Government.

“Once approved, an additional 58 acres could be reclaimed by the end of 2025. The civic body is also looking at bringing in advanced equipment and replace the trommels currently in use at the dump yard,” a civic body official said.

The civic body’s statement comes in the midst of the ongoing trials held by the National Green Tribunal, which pulled up the Corporation for the mounds of untreated legacy waste at the dump yard.

Under the afforestation scheme, saplings will be planted in 100.85 acres of the reclaimed land.

Furthermore, out of 1,150 tonnes of waste generated by 100 wards in Coimbatore each day, the civic body said that it was looking at processing 650 tonnes of wet waste at a proposed budget of ₹69.23, to produce Bio-CNG. About 250 tonnes of the remaining waste will be dumped on 15 acres of land at the dump yard, the press release said.

The release also said that at a recent consultation meeting related to Swachh Bharat Mission held in Delhi, the administration put forth proposals to execute the bio-gas mining project in Coimbatore.

“While these efforts are being made, the civic body also needs to focus on repairing and restarting the micro composting centres that have been built to process waste. Simultaneously, there needs to be more focus on waste segregation at source, which is currently very poor in the city. If this is not done, waste will once again be dumped at Vellalore, only adding to the existing pile of legacy waste,” said K. S. Mohan, Secretary, Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee.

