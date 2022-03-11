Over 87% of adults in Coimbatore district fully vaccinated

The 24th mega COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held in Coimbatore and Tiruppur on March 12

With the spread of COVID-19 gradually waning, the Health Department said that over 87% of the adults in Coimbatore district have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Deputy Director of Health Services P. Aruna said on Friday that out of the eligible population (aged 18 and above) of 27,90,400, around 87.57% or 24,43,609 have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 27,69,869 beneficiaries or around 99.26% have been vaccinated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are taking efforts to ensure that the remaining persons are also fully vaccinated,” Dr. Aruna said.

No village in Coimbatore district has reported 100% vaccination coverage of both doses so far, she noted.

Ms. Aruna appealed to the beneficiaries to make use of the 24th mega COVID-19 vaccination drive, which will be held at 661 locations (215 in Corporation limits and 446 in rural limits) across the district on Saturday.

In Tiruppur, the vaccination drive will be held at 626 stationary camps on Saturday, officials said.