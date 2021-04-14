Over 85,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Tiruppur district

Over 85,000 persons were administered vaccine for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district as of Wednesday.

A senior Health Department official said that over 5,000 beneficiaries are being administered the vaccine in the district and this would be increased to 7,500 per day within a week.

The Health Department that operates 15 mobile vaccination units have been visiting various industries in the district since April 9 and have vaccinated around 10,000 employees working in industries so far, the official said.

As the district reports over 150 new cases per day, the administration has set up four COVID-19 care centres with a total capacity of 450 beds at Avinashi, Dharapuram, Udumalpet and Tiruppur Corporation limits. As nearly 30% of the district’s daily caseload is being reported from Corporation limits, a few more care centres would be set up soon within the city, according to the official. Tiruppur district has 15 containment zones as of Wednesday, out of which four are in Corporation limits.

On Wednesday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the special vaccination camps held at the Tiruppur Corporation headquarters and at the T.S.K. Urban Primary Health Centre on Avinashi Road. Speaking to reporters, he requested the public to not believe in rumours and to get vaccinated at the earliest.